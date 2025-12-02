Dele Alli sent ‘trial’ warning after ‘scary’ fall from grace - with ex-Tottenham & Como midfielder told opportunities are going to be ‘very slim’ despite being a free agent

He is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, at 29 years of age, but is finding it difficult to drum up interest. Individual training programmes have been worked through, but match fitness and sharpness will be lacking.

With that in mind, Dele has been told that he may have to go on trial somewhere. Former Tottenham defender Carr - speaking in association with Casino.org, where you can find online poker - told GOAL when asked if the 37-cap England international has entered the last chance saloon: “It’s scary how he’s fallen. He’s only 29, just gone past being in his peak, but the amount of football he has played in the last few years is very low.

“It’s very hard. It’s no different to when you get injured, you do all the training and getting back fit takes time. He’s missed a lot of football. The way he sounds, it seems he still has the hunger. But his chances are getting very slim now.

“He’s had a few opportunities, it didn’t work out at Como. It’s very difficult to get back up to that pace, that standard, because the body gets used to that level and when you aren’t playing it, it’s very hard to catch up again. I think that’s where he’s at. I don’t know the ins and outs with him. He will pick up injuries. His body isn’t used to playing at the highest level now. Very difficult time. His body might be completely gone.

“Whether somebody else gives him an opportunity… He is a top player, has played for England, but that’s the past now. It’s about now and he hasn’t been playing, hasn’t been performing. It is last chance saloon for him. Whether he gets another very good opportunity, or whether his desire is there…

“Wherever he ends up, he isn’t going to get to pick. It could be a trial where you have to prove it. It’s whether he has the stomach for that. I’ve done it myself, going for a trial. For me, it didn’t bother me. It’s very difficult, it’s a different situation. I don’t know the lad, his personality or the people around him. He has fallen from grace dramatically. It’s very difficult to get back in. I know your head says it, but his body won’t be saying it because he hasn’t played in so long and he’s not used to it.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!