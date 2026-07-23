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Kylian Mbappe still ‘among the potential winners’ of 2026 Ballon d’Or as Real Madrid legend Luis Figo addresses Golden Ball debate & talk of Rodri becoming a ‘Galactico’
Mbappe remains a Ballon d’Or frontrunner
Mbappe has long been touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner, and his performances on the global stage have only strengthened that narrative. Speaking at a recent Betfair event, Figo highlighted that the Frenchman’s exploits at the World Cup have cemented his place in the elite conversation for football’s greatest individual honour, even though France ended the tournament in fourth place. Mbappe not only won the Golden Boot with his 10 goals, but also became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals.
“Mbappe and his great World Cup performance will surely put him among the potential winners,” Figo stated. “And I would certainly include a PSG player who has won the Champions League again. The whole year should count. Logically, the World Cup can tip the scales when choosing the winner, but domestic titles and the Champions League are also very important."
Figo elaborated on these fringe candidates, noting: “I would perhaps highlight Vitinha and [Desire] Doue, who have had a great season despite the World Cup not going so well for them, especially for Portugal. I would include all of them among the candidates.”
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The difficulty of luring Rodri from Manchester City
The conversation inevitably turned to Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder who has become the subject of intense transfer speculation regarding a move to the Spanish capital to join the 'Galactico' project. Rodri’s consistency and tactical intelligence have made him a dream target for many Madridistas, but Figo was quick to point out the contractual hurdles that stand in the way of any potential deal. Securing a player of his calibre from a rival powerhouse like City is an immense operational challenge.
"For me, Rodri has had a great World Cup, even though he hasn’t stood out much in terms of goals or assists,” Figo stated. “I know there’s been talk of Rodri coming to Real Madrid. “I think it will be difficult because he’s under contract with Manchester City, but everyone knows that Real Madrid always wants to sign the best players in the world."
Spain’s dominance and World Cup consistency
Reflecting on the 2026 World Cup as a whole, Figo was full of praise for the eventual champions, Spain. La Roja showcased a brand of football that was both beautiful and efficient, leading to a deserved title. He believes Spain was the undisputed class of the tournament, exhibiting a level of football that no other nation could match
“Spain was the best team, not just in the final, but throughout the entire competition. They only conceded one goal,” Figo explained. "Overall, I think they were the most consistent team and also the ones who played the best football, so Spain’s World Cup victory was, without a doubt, the victory of the best team."
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Mourinho’s mission at the Santiago Bernabeu
Finally, the former winger turned his attention to the current state of affairs at Madrid, where Jose Mourinho is leading the charge for silverware. After a period of relative drought by the club's lofty standards, Figo insists that the pressure is on the Portuguese manager to deliver an immediate return to the winners' podium.
“I think the most important thing for Real Madrid now will be to win again after two years without titles,” Figo concluded.
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