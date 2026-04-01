After Party Studios
KSI gets a new partner! Ex-QPR owner purchases 40% stake in Dagenham and Redbridge after famous YouTuber's takeover
Fernandes returns to English football
According to talkSPORT, Fernandes has returned to English football by purchasing a significant 40 per cent stake in the Daggers. The former chairman, who was a key figure at Loftus Road between 2011 and 2023, brings a wealth of experience to east London. During his tenure, his previous club experienced both promotions and relegations, as well as a £17 million fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. His arrival is viewed as a major boost for the sixth-tier side as they look to transition into a new era of professional growth and commercial expansion.
- Getty Images Sport
Connecting with a YouTube star
The acquisition makes the seasoned football executive the latest heavyweight to join the board, following the headline-grabbing arrival of the popular YouTuber last month. The social media star purchased a minority stake of approximately 20 per cent. He now has an experienced partner to help navigate the ambitious future the club have planned. The pairing of industry knowledge with a massive global reach suggests that the team are preparing for a rapid ascent through the English football pyramid, aiming to mirror digital success in the real world of sport.
Ambitious dreams for the club
Despite the club currently operating in the lower leagues, the ambition within the boardroom is nothing short of top-flight football. The internet mogul has been highly vocal about his desire to take the side to the very top. Outlining his goals, he said: “I want the place to be pumping, I want it to be rocking, I want it to be an event whenever you come here. Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different, I know that, but with Race to Division One, it was a journey. It was hard, but in the end, I did it. With this club, I want to do the unthinkable. I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League. It’s obviously going to take time, but I’d say the realistic goal is getting out of this league and entering the National League.”
- Getty Images
A complete overhaul at Victoria Road
This high-profile arrival is the final piece in a total restructuring of the club's leadership. The US-based Happy Fan Group took control recently, appointing former captain Anwar Uddin as chairman. Furthermore, former England striker Andy Carroll has taken a stake and an interim managerial role after Lee Bradbury was sacked.