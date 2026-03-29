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KSI and Andy Carroll 'speak every day' as ambitious plan to reach Premier League with Dagenham & Redbridge takes shape
A partnership built on daily dialogue
Speaking exclusively to SunSport, Carroll opened up on his burgeoning relationship with his fellow co-owner. The 37-year-old was named interim manager until the end of the season following the brutal sacking of Lee Bradbury earlier this month. The appointment came just weeks after the YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, sent shockwaves through non-league football by snapping up shares in the National League South side. Now, the interim boss has his fellow investor on speed dial as Dagenham & Redbridge look to mount a last-gasp promotion push during the final weeks of the campaign.
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The KSI impact at Victoria Road
Discussing the collaboration, Carroll provided full transparency on their dynamic and unedited ambition: “It’s been brilliant working with him. You can see exactly who he is as a person. He is very enthusiastic and wants to do well in everything he does. He gives everything 100 per cent, and having him as part of the Dagenham family is fantastic. We speak every day. If I can improve him one per cent and he can improve me one per cent, it benefits everyone.”
However, he stressed the club have a wider support network. “It’s not just the two of us – there’s five or six of us together,” he added.
Chasing the Wrexham blueprint
The ambitious project has naturally drawn comparisons to Wrexham, who have surged from the National League to the Championship since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac sealed their takeover in early 2021. When KSI dropped a bombshell by declaring his ultimate goal is to guide the minnows to the top flight, Carroll was entirely unfazed. Defending the sensational target, he explained: “I don’t think it should surprise anyone when someone comes in to own a club and they want to do well. They want to get to the highest level, and the Premier League is obviously the highest level that we can get to. I think any person that has a football club or supports a football club would want that and have that as a dream.”
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Perfect start for the interim boss
On the pitch, the new era has gotten off to an ideal start. Dagenham & Redbridge are just four points off the play-off places following a brilliant 3-1 win over Hampton & Richmond Borough. The vital victory allowed Carroll to maintain his perfect managerial record, having also beaten Torquay United in his first match in charge. The significance of the new ownership was highly visible during the latest triumph, which was streamed live on YouTube to a global audience while the 32-year-old influencer watched from the stands. With momentum growing, the dream of a rapid ascent is beginning to feel tangible.