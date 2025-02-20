Kate Scott's husband Malik savagely mocks Jamie Carragher for 'loyal' dig with hilarious hoodie during CBS Sports’ Champions League broadcast before pair finally bury hatchet
Jamie Carragher was savagely mocked by Kate Scott’s husband during CBS Sports’ Champions League broadcast, with Malik donning a hilarious hoodie.
- Carragher made ill-advised on-air quip
- Malik Scott reacted to awkward joke
- Issues resolved as funny side now seen