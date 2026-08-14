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Juventus fire sale! Bianconeri put star names Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners on the market
Strategic moves in Turin
According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have shifted their primary focus towards player departures as they look to restructure their squad. Club chiefs are actively working to trim the roster and secure funds through permanent transfers and strategic exits.
The strategy highlights a major shift in Turin as management addresses squad depth and financial planning. Several key decisions await the hierarchy in the coming days as negotiations progress with interested suitors.
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Leading the exit list
Gonzalez and Koopmeiners head up the list of players who could leave the Allianz Stadium. Both players find themselves at the centre of intense market speculation following mixed spells with the Bianconeri.
The club is open to evaluating serious proposals for the duo as they look to facilitate a smooth transition. Finding suitable destinations that satisfy both the club's valuation and the players' ambitions remains a priority
Managing the roster
Streamlining the squad is essential for the coaching staff to maintain a balanced and competitive group. Managing exits effectively will also create space and financial flexibility for potential new arrivals before the window closes.
The management team is working closely with intermediaries to resolve the futures of several fringe and high-profile players. Balancing the books while maintaining squad quality is a delicate task for the sporting directors.
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Looking ahead to the window
As the transfer deadline approaches, the pressure is on Juventus to finalise these crucial departures. Resolving the futures of Gonzalez and Koopmeiners will set the tone for the remainder of the club's summer business.
Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Turin club navigates this pivotal phase. Successful sales will ultimately pave the way for the final adjustments to the squad.
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