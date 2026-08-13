Nico Gonzalez is in Turin and available to Juventus as he waits to see what happens in the market between now and 1 September, when the summer transfer window closes. The 1998-born player went through an intense training session, as shown in the video published on the club's social media channels.





Back from his holidays after the World Cup, which his Argentina side lost in the final against Spain, the Argentine is under contract with Juventus until 30 June 2029, but does not want to stay at Continassa and wants to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt again, the club he played for on loan in the 2025-26 season, making 37 appearances and scoring 5 goals.



