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cm grafica nico gonzalez
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Nico Gonzalez is in Turin: the no to Spalletti, the little treasure Juventus want

Juventus
Transfers
Atletico Madrid
N. Gonzalez

There is still a transfer market stalemate between Atletico Madrid and Juventus over the Argentine

Nico Gonzalez is in Turin and available to Juventus as he waits to see what happens in the market between now and 1 September, when the summer transfer window closes. The 1998-born player went through an intense training session, as shown in the video published on the club's social media channels.


Back from his holidays after the World Cup, which his Argentina side lost in the final against Spain, the Argentine is under contract with Juventus until 30 June 2029, but does not want to stay at Continassa and wants to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt again, the club he played for on loan in the 2025-26 season, making 37 appearances and scoring 5 goals.


  • Supply and demand

    The story is well known: Atletico made sure the conditions agreed with Juventus (number of appearances in La Liga) for the obligation to buy at €32 million were not met, but would like to have Nico back in the squad, opening fresh talks with Juventus. The gap between the two clubs remains wide: Atletico have offered €20-22 million, while Juventus want at least €28-30 million, encouraged by the strong World Cup the Argentina international winger produced.


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  • Spalletti’s no and the nest egg

    Spalletti then entered the picture. He would have welcomed the chance to work with Nico Gonzalez, but when the Juventus manager made an enquiry, the player's stance was clear: he has no desire to give it another go at Juventus after the negative 2024-25 season. The feeling is that it will take until the closing stages of the transfer window before all parties find a solution that suits them: the wishes of the player and Atletico, and Juventus' need to build a nest egg for the incoming market.

  • The training video



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