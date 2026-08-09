Juventus are pressing on with their move for Jhon Lucumì, but talks with Bologna remain complicated. The Rossoblù club value the defender at no less than €20 million and, to trim the cash outlay, according to Gazzetta.ithave opened the door to a makeweight: Bologna, the newspaper’s online edition reports, have asked for Teun Koopmeiners.





Bologna have a clear reason for holding firm: the Emilian club must pay Genk 20% of any future resale of Lucumì. They cannot slash the defender’s price too far without risking a financial loss. The club also want to honour the promise made to the player, who agreed to stay for another season in exchange for the chance to choose his own destination.