Emiliano Martinez alternative found! Juventus agree deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham

Juventus have moved on from their pursuit of Martinez, identifying Tottenham's Vicario as the primary solution to their goalkeeping needs. The Turin giants had spent several weeks locked in negotiations with Aston Villa, but eventually walked away after learning the Premier League side refused to budge on their €15m (£12.8m) asking price.

With the Martinez deal off the table, the Italian club acted swiftly. According to The Athletic, a total agreement was reached on Monday with Tottenham to sign Vicario, marking a Serie A homecoming for the 29-year-old shot-stopper following his 2023 departure.



