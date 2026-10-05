ZUMA Press Wire
Joao Cancelo hails 'instinct' behind stunning goal in Portugal victory against Norway
Full-back inspires dramatic comeback triumph
Barcelona full-back Cancelo sparked Portugal's revival with a sensational long-range strike from the edge of the area following a well-weighted throw-in from Nuno Mendes. The stunning equaliser immediately cancelled out Kristoffer Ajer's opener, which had handed Norway the lead just two minutes earlier. Goncalo Ramos then sealed the comeback with a 79th-minute winner, ensuring the Selecao das Quinas maintained their flawless record of four straight wins in Group A4 despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.
- NTB
Instinct guided emphatic equalising strike
The spectacular strike took the defender's international tally to 14 goals in 77 appearances for his country. Explaining his split-second decision to shoot rather than look for a pass, Cancelo told RTP: "I was well positioned for Nuno's throw-in, because I know Nuno has a very powerful throw. When I saw the ball hit the ground for the first time, it was instinct, I looked at the goal and, thank God, it went well and it was a goal."
Caution prompts early tactical withdrawal
Despite his decisive contribution in front of goal, the full-back picked up a booking that triggered an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of Portugal's clash against Denmark in November.
Conscious that walking a disciplinary tightrope had curbed his effectiveness, Cancelo accepted his withdrawal just past the hour mark: "It affected me, and my substitution was partly because of that. I understood the manager's decision to make the substitution.
"The most important thing about my goal was helping the team score after we conceded against Norway. That was the most important thing at that moment."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Domestic duties follow international high
Having helped secure maximum points on the international stage, Cancelo will now switch his full attention back to club commitments with Barcelona. The 32-year-old defender is targeting a starting berth when the Blaugrana return to La Liga action against Getafe this weekend.
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