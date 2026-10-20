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Emotional James Maddison scores dream goal on first competitive start in 536 days as Tottenham finally clinch first league win
Maddison makes immediate impact on return
Maddison enjoyed a fairytale return to the Tottenham starting lineup, marking his first start in 536 days with a goal that set the tone for a crucial victory. The England playmaker, who has battled back from consecutive knee ligament injuries, needed only 14 minutes to make his presence felt. He produced a delicate first-time finish that looped over goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, promptly celebrating with his iconic darts-inspired gesture to the home crowd. The goal was his first since a Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt in the 2024-25 season.
Maddison reflected on the significance of his contribution after the final whistle. "They're the ones you dream of. Without going too deep into it, them dark days last year, recovering from the ACL, you dream of them moments, them goals and that is the light at the end of the tunnel," he told Sky Sports.
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Double injury boost for De Zerbi
While Maddison provided the inspiration, the match also marked a momentous return for Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish international was introduced as a second-half substitute, ending a gruelling 17-month period out of action due to injury. His arrival onto the pitch was met with a standing ovation, providing a psychological lift for a Tottenham side that had seen Omar Marmoush restore their lead in the 58th minute before three players were forced off with fitness concerns.
Maddison admitted he felt a strong connection to his teammate’s struggle, stating: "That is why I was a bit emotional and I felt really proud of Dejan Kulusevski as well because him coming back. I knew exactly that feeling of him stepping onto the pitch after that time out, but those moments and goals make it all worth it."
Tactical talks pay off for Spurs
The decision to start Maddison was a calculated move by De Zerbi, who has been cautious with the player's integration after a fragmented start to the season. Maddison revealed that he had proactively sought a starting role, believing the time was right to test his fitness in a competitive environment. The playmaker expressed his gratitude for the manager's faith, noting that he wanted to remind the supporters and the staff of the quality he brings to the engine room.
"I spoke to the gaffer about it this week and just feeling like the right moment for me to go back into the starting XI after a stop-start start to the season. I just wanted to play well, show my quality and show what the team's missed in the last 18 months, or whatever it is since my last start. The gaffer asked me to play and said he wanted to enjoy watching me from the side so hopefully I did that," Maddison explained.
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Fresh hope ahead of Stamford Bridge
The standout performances of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have delivered a vital spark for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a daunting slate of upcoming fixtures. Having entered the fixture languishing rock bottom of the table, this crucial victory propels them up to 16th place, pulling level on six points with Coventry and edging ahead of their opponents on goal difference.
The hard-fought result provides a dramatic and much-needed boost after a challenging start to the season, lifting them out of the basement and injecting fresh belief into the squad. Now, their primary objective will be to sustain this newfound momentum and build upon the triumph as they prepare to visit Stamford Bridge for a high-stakes clash against London rivals Chelsea.
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