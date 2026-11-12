History-making Harry Kane told England goals & caps records will ‘get beaten’ - but registering 100 efforts for the Three Lions will be an ‘incredible’ achievement

It remains to be seen how high Kane will set England’s goal record bar, with time still very much on his side at 33 years of age. There has been no sign of him slowing down, with Ballon d’Or recognition coming his way after finding the target on 73 occasions across his outings for club and country in 2025-26.

He continues to post stunning numbers, but Bent said when asked if his exploits - particularly on the scoring front - will ever be repeated: “It'll get beaten. And the reason why it'll get beaten is because we play so many internationals now. We play so many more than what we used to back in the day. And even when I played, there were fewer internationals back then than there are now. It feels like there's an international break all the time.

“So with the amount of games, with World Cup competitions getting bigger, the Euros are probably going to get bigger. Now we've got the Nations League. There's just more and more international games.

“I just think those records, like appearances and goals, yes, it's going to obviously take something special to get beaten, but you play that many internationals now, I genuinely believe at some point, someone will break the goals and the appearance records because we play that many games.”