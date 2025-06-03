Hidden Gems FC: Nick Woltemade, Stuttgart's 'two-metre Messi' being linked with a lucrative summer transfer to Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich

The giant striker failed to make the grade at Werder Bremen, but has just been called into the Germany squad for the first time

Plenty of players over the years have been compared to Lionel Messi. None of them, though, have been built like Nick Woltemade.

The German striker, who is 6'6 tall, is more of a giant than a flea, but Stuttgart captain Atakan Karazor was only half-joking when he told ran: "Woltemade has Messi's technique!" It won't come as that much of a surprise, then, to learn that Woltemade is presently one of the hottest properties on the transfer market, having just helped Stuttgart end their 18-year trophy drought.

As part of our ongoing series on Europe's hidden gems, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the in-demand No.9 who was a free agent less than a year ago...