This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Bayern Munich and Brighton dealt brutal blow as transfer target Nick Woltemade picks Atletico Madrid ahead of Stuttgart exit N. Woltemade Atletico Madrid Transfers LaLiga Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart Bayern Munich Brighton Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade is eyeing a move to Atletico Madrid, thwarting Bayern Munich and Brighton's transfer plans. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Woltemade to choose Atletico as next destination

Recently won the DFB-Pokal with Stuttgart

Attacker wanted by Bayern and Brighton Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱