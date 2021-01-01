What nicknames does Lionel Messi have?

La Pulga, Leo, the Messiah - Goal takes a look at some of the alternative monikers used for the Barcelona and Argentina superstar

Every footballing great has their nickname - Cristiano Ronaldo is known as 'El Bicho', while Carles Puyol has been called 'El Tiburon'.

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the pitch, also has his fair share of affectionate nicknames and monikers - and Goal has what you need to know about them.

Nicknames for Lionel Messi

One of Messi's most famous nicknames is that of 'La Pulga', which means 'the flea' in Spanish.

Messi has been known as 'La Pulga' ever since he was a child, having been diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 10.

His small stature and modest height earned him the nickname of 'the flea', but his reputation as a promising footballer even at his early age meant that he was known for his small size but huge talent.

were able to provide Messi with the proper treatment which was completed by the time he turned 14 and the rest, as they say, is history. Messi is one of the most celebrated players in Barcelona history and considered a club talisman.

Spanish outlets went a step further and began calling him 'La Pulga Atomica' [the atomic flea] as a means to describe how, despite being physically unimposing, still manages to have significant upper-body strength that allows him to physically dominate his opponents in challenges - while his quick footwork allows him to excel at dribbling.

His short, strong legs - he is not traditionally long-limbed or legged as other successful footballers are - allow him to accelerate across the pitch in quick bursts.

Another nickname for Messi is 'Leo', a shortened form of his full first name that is informally used by football figures, team-mates and pundits alike.

Messi was supposedly named after the singer Lionel Richie, the musician behind the well-known tracks "Hello" and "Truly".

A less official nickname is, of course, the 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time), but that is a tag shared by former rival at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football fans will also refer to Messi as 'the Messiah', a pun combining the words 'Messi' and 'Messiah' to truly illustrate his god-like prowess and skills on the pitch.