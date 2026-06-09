Harry Kane admits former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen faces ‘some decisions’ after second on-field collapse

The football world was left in shock as Eriksen, who famously returned to professional football with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) after his cardiac arrest in 2021, fell to the turf once again. Early reports indicate that the device performed its intended function during the episode on Sunday.

Kane highlighted the importance of the rapid medical response and the technology that saved the midfielder's life once more. Reflecting on the harrowing scenes from the weekend, the England skipper remarked: “The main thing is the defibrillator was there and it worked.”

He added: "I've not heard nothing back from Christian yet, but obviously he put the statement out saying he will go away and rest up and spend some time with the family now, which I think is important".