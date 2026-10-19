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Gianni Infantino Getty
Mohamed Saeed

Time is running out for Infantino! UEFA demands urgent answers from FIFA chief over governance controversy

F. Balogun
World Cup

UEFA has officially issued a stern ultimatum to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, demanding full transparency regarding a series of controversial governance decisions and a failed private investment scheme. The European governing body has set a strict deadline of November 2 for the global organization to release internal documents and provide comprehensive answers to a long list of unresolved questions.

  • UEFA issues November deadline

    European football's governing body has officially drawn a line in the sand, informing FIFA that it has until November 2 to release critical documentation regarding its recent governance and decision-making processes.

    The move follows growing frustration over a lack of clarity from the top of the world game, specifically concerning how major financial and disciplinary choices are being made behind closed doors in Zurich.

    This escalated tension comes after a FIFA Council session where the current leadership failed to provide the transparency requested by high-ranking officials from across the globe

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    UEFA’s patience with FIFA begins to wear thin

    In a formal letter, UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis highlighted that world football's governing body had neglected to address "a number of fundamental questions" that are essential for the integrity of the sport. The correspondence makes it clear that the patience of member associations is wearing thin.

    "Others remain unanswered, and the information and documentation requested have not been provided," the letter stated, as reported by BBC Sport. This development represents a significant fracture in the relationship between Nyon and Zurich at a critical time for the international calendar.

  • Questions over secret investment plans

    Central to the dispute is the now-scrapped FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a secret investment plan that would have seen private entities take control of significant commercial rights.

    The fallout from these negotiations has left Infantino battling to save his presidency  as senior figures question his suitability for the role. The UEFA letter was explicit in its criticism, stating: "The withdrawal of FFE, the acknowledgement of mistakes and the announcement of 'potential governance reforms' do not answer how the relevant decisions were taken or why the Fifa Council was not involved at the appropriate stage."

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    Governance and the Balogun controversy

    The scope of the investigation goes beyond just financial matters, touching upon disciplinary actions that have raised eyebrows across the Atlantic. The governing body insisted that: "These questions require answers now. They cannot be deferred until the next meeting of the Fifa Council - nor can future governance reforms substitute for scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them."

    By setting a hard deadline of early November, UEFA is forcing a confrontation that Infantino had previously managed to avoid through internal apologies and promises of future structural changes that have yet to materialize in a meaningful way.