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Gary Lineker warns Declan Rice his England starting place is under threat following Alex Scott's masterclass
Scott shines in absence of established stars
With Declan Rice sidelined due to an injury, Alex Scott stepped into the England midfield and delivered a statement performance on Saturday. Making his first start for the national team, Scott played a crucial role in a 7-0 victory over Croatia.
Former striker Gary Lineker was quick to praise the midfielder on The Rest is Football podcast. Lineker suggested that his emergence could cause significant problems for Rice, handing Thomas Tuchel a tough decision to make.
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Lineker questions the midfield hierarchy
Lineker believes Scott offers a unique profile that England have been missing. Comparing the two players, Lineker stated: "Declan Rice has his strengths and is brilliant with his delivery and work-rate, but there's a calmness and control to Scott, he never gives the ball away and he's always scanning. I was really impressed; what a very, very confident start to his England career."
Lineker added: "Does it give him a different option now and does it mean, perhaps, that Declan's place is not always assured?"
Tuchel praises his new midfield star
Tuchel was equally thrilled with the contribution from Scott, especially after he missed out on the previous World Cup squad. The manager lauded his immediate impact following the dominant win, noting that he offers exceptional variety.
Tuchel hailed: "First start and what a start, what a performance. He is so smooth on the ball, his decision making is at the highest level. He plays with so much confidence. He is so active, so confident. The work rate off the ball. He is just the complete package."
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What happens next?
England will now prepare for their clash with Czechia on Tuesday. With Rice recovering from his injury setback, Tuchel must decide how to configure his midfield long-term. Scott has proven his worth, and the upcoming international fixtures will reveal whether he has permanently displaced established players in the starting lineup.
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