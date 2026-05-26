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Explained: Why Pep Guardiola showed a clip of Bruno Fernandes to his Man City stars to demonstrate 'unacceptable' behaviour
Setting the standard at the Etihad
According to a report by The Athletic, Guardiola used the aftermath of a comprehensive 3-0 Manchester derby victory earlier this season to send a clear message. During a squad debrief, the City boss played a clip of Bruno angrily gesturing towards a colleague following a Phil Foden goal. The tactician made it explicitly known that such antics would not be accepted. It was a firm reminder of the harmonious culture expected, where the club have consistently avoided targeting each other when adversity strikes. Guardiola's strict policy ensured his team remained united, avoiding the friction that Manchester United have often experienced.
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A glittering decade comes to a close
The strict standards set during that derby debrief perfectly encapsulate the culture Guardiola instilled throughout his historic era. The manager will officially bring the curtain down on an exceptional 10-year tenure spanning from 2016 to 2026 at the end of the current season. His golden era yielded an astonishing 20 trophies, completely revolutionising the club's tactical structure. This unparalleled haul includes six Premier League titles - featuring a historic achievement of four consecutive domestic crowns. Furthermore, he delivered their first Champions League trophy, alongside three FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, three Community Shields, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.
Pundits and players clash over attitude
While Manchester City have thrived on collective harmony, Fernandes' tendency to show frustration has frequently drawn heavy criticism. Following a severe defeat several years ago, club legend Gary Neville aimed significant frustration at the midfielder, stating: "I'm going to start with Bruno Fernandes. I've had enough of him throwing his arms around at his team-mates, I've had enough of him not running back. He whinges at everybody." Despite the backlash, the playmaker defended his fiery demeanour during an interview with Sky Sports. He explained: "Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions. But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone."
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What's next for both Manchester clubs?
Looking ahead, Manchester City face the monumental task of replacing their most successful manager next season. Meanwhile, Manchester United and their newly appointed permanent boss, Michael Carrick, must find a way to channel their talisman's intense competitive spirit positively, hoping to build upon his record-breaking 21 Premier League assists and challenge their local rivals once again.