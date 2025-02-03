Diego Gomez to Brighton, Mateusz Bogusz to Cruz Azul: How MLS's biggest outbound transfers affect former clubs

GOAL takes a look at five of MLS' biggest outgoing transfers this January, and how they will affect their respective teams heading into 2025

The 2025 MLS season is now just weeks away, and teams are preparing for the upcoming campaign quickly. Clubs are bolstering their rosters ahead of a blockbuster season that awaits all parties, while a 30th team in San Diego FC is being introduced as the latest expansion side. It's set to be the biggest - and most expensive - season ever for teams across the league.

Massive multi-million dollar signings like Miguel Almiron, Kevin Denkey and Brandon Vazquez have all entered the league, all of whom commanded a transfer fee of at least $10 million, while Denkey broke the league record when he joined FC Cincinnati at $16.2 million. However, the league has also seen a massive amount of talent depart, as both clubs and players search for new opportunities.

Austin FC star Sebastian Driussi departed for his native Argentina, while Inter Miami's Paraguayan star Diego Gomez hopped across the pond to join the ranks of Premier League side Brighton. Joining Velasco in South America was also Orlando City superstar Facundo Torres, who moved to Brazilian side Palmeiras in a stunning transfer that changed everything for the Florida club.

South of the Border, LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz was lured to Liga MX by giants Cruz Azul, who bring the Poland international in ahead of a CONCACAF Champions Cup push. In the boldest internal move of the window, Sporting Kansas City became the first MLS team to utilize the Cash for Players rule that was implemented by the league this offseason, paying the LA Galaxy for MLS Cup-winning striker Dejan Joveljic.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez may be the largest outgoing transfer story this offseason, with the Colombian potentially being lured to Spain after reports surfaced of Real Betis chasing his signature on deadline day.

However, there are five outbound transfers that could be defining moves for their front offices in 2025. If the clubs can adapt and succeed, the decisions will be justified. If not, some could face serious consequences. GOAL examines.