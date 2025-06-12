Dele Alli Cindy Kimberly Como 2025Getty/Instagram
Dele Alli splits from girlfriend Cindy Kimberly after three-year romance - with Como’s former Tottenham midfielder already partying in Ibiza with Amsterdam-based model Parmida Shahbazy

Dele Alli has reportedly split from girlfriend Cindy Kimberly after a three-year romance, with the ex-England star partying with a model in Ibiza.

  • Dele went public with Kimberly in 2022
  • Spaniard has removed posts on social media
  • Ex-England star holidaying in Mediterranean
