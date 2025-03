Dele Alli's model girlfriend Cindy Kimberly happy to be 'wagging' in Italy as she supports ex-Spurs star in bid to get career back on track with Como D. Alli Como Showbiz Tottenham Serie A

Dele Alli's girlfriend, Cindy Kimberly, is happily "wagging" in Italy as she supports the ex-Tottenham star in his bid to get career back on track.