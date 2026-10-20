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Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Dejan Kulusevski reveals he is a 'smarter' and 'different man' after ending 526-day injury nightmare in Tottenham victory

D. Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
Coventry City
Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski has opened up on the transformative nature of his long-term injury layoff, admitting he feels like a "different man" following his return to action for Tottenham. The Sweden international made his first competitive appearance in 526 days during Monday's hard-fought victory over Coventry.

  • A new perspective on the game

    Kulusevski has described himself as a "smarter" and "different man" following his return to competitive action after nearly a year and a half on the sidelines. The winger was introduced in the 86th minute to a standing ovation, marking his first appearance since suffering a devastating knee injury on May 11, 2025. His comeback coincided with Tottenham finally securing their first Premier League victory of the new campaign, as they defeated Coventry City 3-1.

    Kulusevski was quick to point out that the time away from the pitch has changed his perspective on the game and his own identity as a professional athlete. "I am so grateful that I had to experience it. Now, I am ready to play football. I see myself as different now. I think that I am a different man. The same guy that wants to play football, but a little bit smarter, so I am happy," Kulusevski told Sky Sports.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Spurs star embraces the struggle

    Reflecting on the psychological and physical toll of his absence, the former Juventus man chose to focus on the personal growth he experienced away from the bright lights of the top flight. He expressed a sense of pride in the resilience required to navigate such a lengthy period without competitive football. His return marks a significant boost for the North London club, who have felt the absence of his direct running and creativity on the flanks.

    The winger was philosophical about the struggle he had endured over the previous 17 months. "I will tell everyone about the journey. It's been an amazing journey even if it's hard sometimes; hard is beautiful," Kulusevski said.

  • The long road back to fitness

    Kulusevski suffered a complex knee injury and extensive cartilage damage during a match against Crystal Palace. The Swedish playmaker swiftly underwent surgery, but his recovery was severely derailed after healing complications required a second corrective procedure the following winter. Together, the setbacks sidelined the former Juventus star for the entirety of the 2025–26 season, forcing him through an agonizing, year-and-a-half cycle of solitary gym sessions and intensive rehabilitation to save his burgeoning career. After nearly eighteen months away from competitive action, the appearance provided a fitting and triumphant conclusion to one of the most grueling chapters of his career.

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  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    De Zerbi hails dressing room leaders

    While Kulusevski’s return stole many of the headlines, the night was also significant for James Maddison, who made his first start for the club since early May 2025. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has been carefully managing the minutes of Kulusevski and Maddison, but he acknowledged that their presence extends far beyond what they offer during the ninety minutes. The Italian tactician highlighted the leadership and aura that both Kulusevski and Maddison bring to the group, suggesting their return has provided a mental lift to the entire squad during a transitional period for the club.

    "They are different players, different talent, different experience, different personality," De Zerbi noted after the match. "With them in the dressing room, there is another atmosphere."

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