David Moyes reveals Everton contract extension talks have stalled after The Friedkin Group's shock sale announcement

Speaking at a news conference, Moyes confirmed that talks over extending his stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium have gone quiet. The Friedkin Group shocked the football world last week by announcing their willingness to sell a controlling stake in the club, less than two years after acquiring it.

Moyes is in the final year of his deal and explained: "There's been plenty of talks happening through the summer but maybe with the way things have gone at the moment, there's maybe been a bit of a lull, trying to get things in order."