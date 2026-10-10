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David Moyes stunned as The Friedkin Group put Everton up for sale just two years after takeover
Everton owners explore potential club sale
The Friedkin Group (TFG) has shocked the football world by announcing its willingness to sell a controlling stake in Everton. The American ownership group, who only acquired the club from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, are seeking fresh investment.
This major development comes less than two years into their tenure at the Premier League outfit. TFG originally arrived with the promise of stabilising a club plagued by prolonged financial difficulties and off-field instability.
Despite sitting seventh in the table after five matches this season, the announcement has created a fresh wave of uncertainty. The timing of the decision has caught many off guard, including the current manager Moyes.
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Moyes left surprised by sudden announcement
Everton boss Moyes was completely unaware of the ownership's intentions until the morning of the announcement. Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming clash against Hull City, the Scottish manager delivered an honest assessment of the situation.
"I truly believed with new ownership we were in it completely," Moyes explained to reporters. "My ambition coming back was trying to get Everton back to the levels they have been in the past and that is challenging for Europe more often. It has been a difficult summer for us. I only found out this morning. Maybe I am a little bit surprised, but maybe I shouldn't be that surprised."
TFG reflect on securing stadium move
During their short spell in charge, TFG successfully oversaw Everton's historic relocation to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium. The owners maintain that their primary goal was to guide the club through a period of significant financial danger.
"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the owners said in a statement. "With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton."
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The search for the right investors
With the financial foundations now deemed secure, TFG feel the time is right to hand over the reins. The group, who also own Italian club AS Roma and French side AS Cannes, will not rush the process. They have retained investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the sale and insist they will only entertain proposals from suitable custodians who can build on recent progress. TFG have promised to fully support Everton on and off the pitch while the search for a buyer continues.
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