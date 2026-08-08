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Bremer speaks out on Juventus future amid Tottenham and Bayern Munich interest
Bremer commits to Juventus
Juventus centre-back Bremer has firmly brushed off rumours of a summer exit from Turin amid interest from Tottenham, Bayern, and Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Brazil international has made 122 appearances for the Bianconeri since making the cross-city switch from Torino in 2022. During the 2025-26 campaign under Luciano Spalletti, Bremer anchored the defence by recording the squad's second-highest totals for aerial duels won (79) and clearances (113), even as the club finished a disappointing sixth in Serie A.
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Defender rejects exit rumours
Addressing speculation linking him with top clubs across Europe, Bremer underlined his unwavering commitment to remaining at the Allianz Stadium. Speaking about his future with the Bianconeri, Bremer told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have not asked Juventus to sell me. Especially at a difficult moment, for the club and for me, it never crossed my mind; it would be like running away. If one day I part from Juventus, perhaps when I'm older, I'll walk out the front door with my head held high."
Brazilian demands higher standards
Bremer previously voiced his frustration over the Bianconeri's slide in standards, maintaining that a club of Juventus' stature should not settle for merely fighting for a top-four Serie A finish. However, the Brazilian defender - whose sole silverware in Turin thus far is the 2023-24 Coppa Italia - clarified that his critique stemmed strictly from a desire to restore the club to its former glory.
Elaborating on the motivation behind his comments, Bremer insisted: "I didn't say those things because I was looking for an excuse to leave. If anything, I was trying to express my ambition; I'm not content to end my career with a Coppa Italia on the shelf.
"I want more, and I want Juventus to return to the level they belong at. As Spalletti has said, we're still a little way off, but we're laying important building blocks, [Randal] Kolo Muani, [Kerim] Alajbegovic. And I'm betting on my friend Douglas Luiz, who has qualities to spare and will show them."
- AFP
Preseason preparation holds key
Juventus have three pre-season friendlies remaining to refine Spalletti's tactical system before launching their Serie A campaign against Frosinone on August 23. The integration of new arrivals like Kolo Muani and Alajbegovic is expected to bolster the squad's push to secure a return to the Champions League places. These upcoming fixtures will offer a clear indication of the Bianconeri's readiness to mount a serious challenge in the season ahead.
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