Getty Images Sport
Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal ruled OUT for rest of season as they make statement on Spain star's World Cup chances after nightmare injury blow
Barca's injury update on Yamal
The statement, posted on X, read: "The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."
More follows...