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Chris Burton

Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal ruled OUT for rest of season as they make statement on Spain star's World Cup chances after nightmare injury blow

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L. Yamal
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Barcelona have released a statement to confirm that Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of season due to a hamstring injury. The Spain star suffered the issue in the action of scoring a penalty during his side's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, with Barca issuing an update on the 18-year-old's World Cup prospects.

  • Barca's injury update on Yamal

    The statement, posted on X, read: "The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup."

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