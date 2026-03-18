Barcelona expect Joan Garcia to be out for weeks after Barcelona goalkeeper suffers injury against Newcastle

The joy of qualification was dampened by two significant physical setbacks. The goalkeeper felt a sharp pain in his left calf during the dying moments of the match, forcing a late substitution. According to AS, first explorations speak of a muscle tear, so the goalkeeper could be out of action for two to three weeks. Adding to the manager's woes, defender Eric Garcia lasted just 20 minutes before asking to be withdrawn. Returning from a hamstring issue sustained on the seventh of March, the centre-back felt a familiar pinch in his right thigh, prompting a frustrating relapse.