Barcelona decide on Harry Kane as 'ideal replacement' for Robert Lewandowski & could trigger Bayern Munich star's £57m release clause
Kane on Barca's wanted list
Barcelona are expected to invest in a new No. 9 next summer to replace Lewandowski and have put Kane at the top of their wanted list, according to The Guardian. The England captain has enjoyed a prolific time at Bayern since moving from Tottenham in 2023 and won his first major trophy last season by firing the Bavarian giants to the Bundesliga title. Kane turned 32 back in July but has scored an incredible 108 goals in 113 appearances for Bayern, making him one of the deadliest strikers in Europe. The England captain does have an exit clause in his contract at Allianz Arena, and it's thought Barca could be preparing to trigger it to bring him to Camp Nou.
Barcelona line up Lewandowski replacements
Kane is not the only player being linked with a move to Barcelona to replace Lewandowski. Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez is also thought to be a target, while Barcelona president Joan Laporta is said to be "obsessed" about trying to bring in Erling Haaland to the club. More recently, Etta Eyong has also been mentioned as a low-cost option, due to Barca's continued financial issues.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski, now 37, has spoken about his future while on international duty with Poland and insists he has not yet decided his next move. He told reporters: "I still don’t know the answer. That’s why I’m not in a hurry, I’m at peace with myself. And that is the most important thing. Even if, for example, the club contacted me now, I still wouldn’t answer that question. Because I also have to feel what’s best for me. Now I’m calm, I’m not in a hurry and, at the moment, I don’t expect anything else."
Lewandowski has had to accept a reduced role at Barcelona in the 2025-26 season, due to injury and with Ferran Torres gaining prominence, but is still the team's top scorer currently. The veteran striker has seven goals from nine La Liga outings, which also means that only Kylian Mbappe has netted more times than Lewandowski in Spain's top flight in 2025-26.
What has Kane said about his future?
It remains to be seen if Kane could be tempted to Barcelona, but he will surely be well aware that England team-mate Marcus Rashford has been posting some impressive statistics since joining the club on loan from Manchester United. Rashford has received plenty of praise after contributing six assists and two goals in his debut La Liga campaign and making the most of his first-team opportunities while Raphinha is out injured.
Meanwhile, Kane has spoken about his future this season, saying he's happy at Bayern and is willing to discuss a new contract. He said: "We can certainly talk about that. I have almost two years left. It's not like I'm in the final year of my contract and anyone is panicking. I'm fine. The club is fine. I think they're happy with me, and I'm happy with them. Those discussions can take place."
What next for Kane and Barca?
Barcelona's continued financial issues will affect any transfer plans and it remains to be seen if the club can afford to trigger Kane's release clause and add him to the squad in time for next season. Lewandowski's priority is thought to be to stay at Barcelona, as he is not tempted by a lucrative transfer to Saudi Pro League, and he may well hope he can earn a new contract if he can continue to deliver goals and titles for the Catalan giants. Barcelona will also have to make a decision on Rashford's future. The forward's contract at Barcelona includes a purchase option, but the club have already ruled out triggering it in January and there's no guarantee yet that his loan spell will be made permanent.
