Arsenal warned they face bleak Harry Kane scenario with William Saliba if they don't win trophies ASAP as PSG named ideal club for France centre-back

Arteta and Co have been told that failure to emerge victorious this term will have the likes of Saliba mulling over their options, with the France international defender having already been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Quizzed on whether his fellow countryman could look to leave Emirates Stadium if trophies fall out of reach again, World Cup winner Leboeuf - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: "Yeah. It’s a pity because Arsenal are in the best position for a long time to win the title. But City, Aston Villa are behind - even if I think they can’t catch them because they [Arsenal] are the best team in England right now.

"A career is short so you have to make the best choice. Will the best choice be to go to Real Madrid right now? Not sure about that. I think it would be better to go to Paris Saint-Germain if he wanted to win the Champions League. Or even to Bayern Munich or Barcelona, if they start playing another way defensively. Otherwise, you will have to think and make good choices.

"Arsenal is a very good choice for Saliba. He showed what he is at Marseille - he has all the skills and tools to be the top of the top. Arsenal are that right now. They have to achieve something. You need titles.

"We saw Harry Kane with Spurs, he made the right choice to leave and get something out of it. You can have a big career without winning anything. That’s insane - you play for Dortmund for 10 years, for example, and you win nothing because Bayern gets everything. At some point you have to make the right choice and the right move."

