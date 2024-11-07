Arsenal-linked Viktor Gyokeres gets Mesut Ozil's seal of approval after copying ex-Gunners & Real Madrid star's 'bounce' trick to bag goal in Sporting's Champions League rout of Man City
Viktor Gyokeres is a man in demand, and the Sporting striker has Mesut Ozil’s seal approval after copying the ex-Arsenal star’s “bounce” trick.
- Swedish sensation attracting interest
- Boasts prolific record in Portugal
- Mastered same art as World Cup winner