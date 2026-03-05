Getty Images Sport
Alvaro Arbeloa reacts to Jude Bellingham flying to London amid Real Madrid injury woes
Real Madrid stars head abroad for treatment
Madrid is currently facing a significant player availability crisis at a crucial point in the season. Bellingham has traveled to London for specialised rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, while Kylian Mbappe has headed back to France as he looks to recover from a knee injury that has been bothering him since the start of the year.
The decision to allow both superstars to leave Spain for treatment has raised eyebrows among the Madrid faithful, although Arbeloa was quick to clarify that these trips are part of a highly coordinated recovery plan designed to return the duo to full fitness as soon as possible.
Injury management for Bellingham & Mbappe
In his press conference ahead of the match against Celta Vigo, Arbeloa was asked about the management of Bellingham and Mbappe's injuries, with both undergoing treatment abroad. He explained that they remain under the supervision of the club's medical staff, and their condition is improving.
"Everything related to Bellingham and Mbappe's injuries is being perfectly managed by Real Madrid's medical services and physical preparation department. They have been in London and Paris with professionals from the club's medical services. Everything is being fully supervised by Real Madrid," Arbeloa said.
Title hopes fading at the Bernabeu
The timing of these injuries could not be worse for Arbeloa’s side, who have seen their La Liga title defense stumble following back-to-back defeats against Osasuna and Getafe. Those results have allowed Hansi Flick’s Barcelona to establish a four-point lead at the top of the table, leaving Madrid with no margin for error.
While the club has confirmed that French specialists agree with the "conservative treatment" currently being employed for Mbappe, the Frenchman’s absence was keenly felt during the recent 1-0 loss to Getafe. Los Blancos' injury list also grew longer after Rodrygo suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.
A defining week for Los Blancos
Madrid return to action on Friday as they host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. With the gap to Barcelona standing at four points, a victory is essential to keep the pressure on the league leaders before the European schedule intensifies.
The squad will then turn their attention to a massive Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Manchester City next week. While Bellingham is not expected to return to the matchday squad until April, there remains a slim hope that Mbappe will be involved in some capacity for the European clash.
