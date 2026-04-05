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Alejandro Garnacho for sale already?! Fee revealed that Chelsea believe they can receive for former Man Utd winger
Chelsea ready to listen to offers
The honeymoon period for Garnacho in the English capital is officially over, with reports suggesting the Blues are already prepared to cash in on the youngster. According to journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack, the Chelsea hierarchy are now open to sanctioned departures for the winger. Despite arriving with significant fanfare as a £40 million ($53m) marquee signing just last summer, the 21-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular starter. The club are making their stance clear, with Phillips noting: "Chelsea believe that Garnacho would have a lot of suitors willing to basically pay the same fee that they did to sign him last summer. The club apparently believed that the left wing market was dry last summer – but there have been some recruitment regrets from the summer too."
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Struggles for form and international status
Garnacho’s initial move was born out of a severe breakdown in relations at Old Trafford. After lashing out at manager Ruben Amorim following a Europa League final defeat, the winger was relegated to the ‘bomb squad’ before being sold for £40m. However, the change of scenery has not sparked a revival in his fortunes, with his form dipping drastically. The consequences of this domestic struggle have been heavily felt on the international stage, as he was recently left out of the national squad. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he finds his place under serious threat.
The ruthless recruitment machine
When the winger swapped the North West for London, many warned that he was entering a system where players are often viewed merely as assets rather than long-term pillars. Chelsea’s current business model focuses heavily on acquiring young talent with high resale value, and it appears he may be the latest victim of this revolving-door policy as the club look to balance the books. His underlying numbers highlight this struggle; in 37 total appearances across all competitions, he has managed just eight goals and four assists in 1,935 minutes of action. His Premier League return has been particularly underwhelming, registering just one goal and four assists in 20 outings. While he found some form in domestic cups - scoring four times in four EFL Cup games and two goals in four FA Cup ties - a single strike in nine UEFA Champions League matches was not enough to cement his spot. With players like Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Pedro Neto all competing for minutes on the flanks, Garnacho has firmly slipped down the pecking order.
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Replacements already arriving at Stamford Bridge
While United saw an immediate upgrade by replacing their academy graduate with Matheus Cunha, Chelsea are also making moves to reshape their forward line. The imminent arrival of Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP is expected to further limit opportunities for the struggling forward. United fans, meanwhile, seem to have little sympathy. After being hauled off at half-time in recent outings, the forgotten man may soon be looking for a third team in three years.