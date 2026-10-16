Gianni Infantino backed for FIFA presidency as Mauritania FA boss Ahmed Yahya slams critics of expansion and funding

The FIFA Council member strongly defended the organisation's current financial and electoral structure against critics. He insisted that equal funding and equal voting rights remain sacred principles for global football administration.

Responding to European calls for institutional reform, Yahya welcomed change provided it occurs across all levels. He stressed that Infantino and the Council remain fully open to measures that enhance transparency and democracy.

"After finally withdrawing this proposal, President Gianni Infantino apologised to the members of the Executive Committee," Yahya stated. "This was followed by a responsible debate, during which this issue was more or less shelved. And I believe that, in the interests of football, the Executive Committee is looking ahead and seeking solutions, above all with a positive attitude, by focusing on the good aspects that football has to offer today and trying to move forward.

"And today, a proposal was on the table to grant all associations 25 million dollars. Spread over four years, that is 25 times what was available ten years ago. Perhaps further projects will follow, but the key point for us – and to answer your question – is that we see Gianni as the right person to continue leading football.”

"I’ve said that President Gianni Infantino is taking football forward worldwide. These financial resources, which you are downplaying, can enable young people today to play football on grass pitches rather than on stony or gravel-covered pitches, and that is precisely what matters. It is our responsibility on the FIFA Council to develop football further, but of course whilst upholding ethical standards and complying with FIFA’s statutes and rules."