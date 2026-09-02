'He can easily score 15 goals' - Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero backs Gabriel Jesus to be a massive success at Barcelona after Arsenal exit

Speaking to Jijantes, his former Etihad Stadium team-mate Aguero backed the striker to shine under Flick. He said: "Gabriel Jesus can bring a lot to Barca. Pep [Guardiola] used him when we needed a more forward striker and he had a very clear role. Flick has a similar style."

Commenting on the forward's potential in La Liga, Aguero added: "In the Premier League it's really tough to score goals, it's very complicated. I think he can easily score 10 or 15 goals per season."