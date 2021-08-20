World Cup Qualifiers: Wanyama, Onyango out as Mulee unveils provisional Kenya squad for Uganda, Rwanda

Several other regular faces in the team are also absent as the tactician made some surprising calls

Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has named his provisional 36-man provisional Harambee Stars squad for the 20222 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

After a poor show on the road to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the East African nation is hoping to defy the odds and top Group E which includes West African giants Mali.

Wanyama, Onyango missing

Captain Victor Wanyama once again is missing, extending his absence from the team after missing out in last two African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros and Togo.

Joash Onyango of Simba SC has also been left out, as well as Johanna Omolo. Jonkopings Sondra IF midfielder Eric Johana has made his return after missing the recent assignments.

In the goalkeeping department, the tactician has included Kariobangi Sharks rookie Brandon Obiero alongside compatriot and teammate Brian Bwire, raising eyebrows on the absence of Gor Mahia man Gad Mathews.

Mamelodi Sundowns stopper Brian Mandela also missed out, so too Ayub Timbe and Kaizer Chiefs utility man Anthony Akumu. Another surprise exclusion is Cliff Nyakeya who has starred in recent national team engagements

Who is making their debut?

Richard Odada of Red Star Belgrade in Serbia has been considered for the first time alongside Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo. Enock Momanyi of Nationwide League outfit FC Talanta is also in the squad with Siraj Mohammed of Bandari getting a place as well.

"This is a strong group of players, we have a superb blend of experience, youth, ability, and personalities," Mulee told the Football Kenya Federation official portal.

"This is a group of players who have what it takes to start well against Uganda and go all the way."

Local-based players will report to camp on Tuesday, August 24 with the foreign-based ones arriving from August 30.

Kenya will start their campaign against the Cranes on September 2 at Nyayo Stadium before travelling to Rwanda to play Amavubi.

Harambee Stars Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia, Kenya)