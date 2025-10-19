+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Hoping to extend their winning streak to five matches across all competitions and notch a third consecutive triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa make the trip to North London for a Premier League showdown on Sunday.   

Tottenham vs Aston Villa kick-off time

DateSunday, October 19, 2025
Kick-off Time4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET
VenueTottenham Hotspur Stadium
LocationLondon, England

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa online in the US - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

Unai Emery's men entered the international break on a high after edging Burnley 2-1, while Tottenham mirrored that result by overcoming newly-promoted Leeds United with the same scoreline. 

Both sides now look to build on that momentum in what promises to be an enticing clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Tottenham vs Aston Villa worldwide

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK), Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Now, Sky Go UK
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaJio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Tottenham and Aston Villa will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles. 

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

