Wanyama: Montreal Impact’s Henry good person on and off the pitch

The former Spurs' midfielder heaps praise on the former Arsenal striker, describing him as a great coach he loves working with

international Victor Wanyama has described his coach at club level Thierry Henry as a fatherly figure to many players.

The Kenyan captain moved to Major League Soccer ( ) from Hostpur, after Henry, who played for his rival club , went for his services on March 4, 2020.

Wanyama ended penning a three-year deal with and was instrumental as the team had a good run in the 2019-20 season, but failed to make it to the Concacaf when they fell at the final hurdle after losing to Club Olimpia of on the away goals rule.

Speaking in Nairobi after being unveiled as the UN-Habitat Goodwill Ambassador, Wanyama showered praise on the former Arsenal star, saying he is a great coach.

“I have got a good relationship with the manager [Thierry Henry] and I’m enjoying working with him,” Wanyama said as quoted by Standard Sports. “He is a good coach and person both on and off the pitch. He is always willing to help you and that is why I feel he is a great coach.”

On his new ambassadorial role, Wanyama said: “My new role is more important because it is something that I have been before. I’m glad to have gotten this opportunity.

“I thank the UN for supporting me and the people in the ghetto. This is a great initiative that we are going to do together and hopefully make a big impact.”

Wanyama has previously held other ambassadorial roles including Safaricom Limited’s brand ambassador in 2017 and Dstv 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Wanyama also confirmed he was pleased with the current work being done on his multi-million dollar Academy situated in Busia County.

“I don’t believe in retirement because in football there is no retirement. Even if you finish playing, there are a lot of things to do and you can stay on the same field for long,” Wanyama continued.

“I know what my plans are and I have a lot of things to think about right now, but when the time comes, I will let you know. Work in my academy in Busia is still ongoing and the people working there are doing a great job.

“I can’t tell when it will be finished but very soon we will have a world-class academy with good facilities. My dream since childhood has been to one-day give back to society and try to improve on what I didn’t have during my childhood.

"The biggest thing we lacked then was facilities, but I’m glad through this foundation we are doing it as we try to have the same system we see in Europe here.”

Wanyama is currently on holiday after the MLS season ended last December.