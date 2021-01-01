Nigeria vs Lesotho live stream, channel, broadcast details

Catch the live stream of the Super Eagles' final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Crocodiles

Nigeria take on Lesotho in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Lagos on Tuesday, as the Super Eagles look to end their campaign in style.

Thanks to the Nigeria Football Federation, you can catch the Nigeria vs Lesotho live stream here on Goal.

Nigeria vs Lesotho live is sure to be a thrilling watch, as the West African giants still have to win over some of their doubters following an unconvincing qualifying campaign to date.

Their first game against tiny Lesotho ended in a 4-2 victory away as, even though Nigeria looked superb going forward, they were undone twice at the back against the minnows.

Defensive failings again haunted them against Sierra Leone at home last year, as they took a 4-0 lead, only to fall to a 4-4 draw after a remarkable comeback by the Leone Stars and a shocking collapse by the hosts.

Away in Sierra Leone, they lacked attacking impetus and were held 0-0, although qualification was already wrapped up before the weekend’s trip to Benin.

In this clash, they won 1-0 thanks to Paul Onuachu’s 93rd-minute winner, although even that goal—and ending Benin’s eight-year undefeated streak at home—wasn’t enough to overcome the failings of Gernot Rohr’s attacking unit.

On the day, the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen lacked cohesion, although one reason may have been the absence of creator-in-chief Alex Iwobi.

When the Nigeria vs Lesotho lineup was announced on Tuesday, however, Iwobi was included, and fans will hope he has a big impact in the fixture at Lagos.

"Which tv channel is showing Nigeria match today?" and "Which channel showing Nigeria match today?" were two of the big questions in the country through Tuesday as fans clamoured to see the Eagles in action.

Some sought out the contest on Africa Independent Television, and turned to AIT live for the broadcast. However, if you were one of the people who asked these questions, then you no longer have any need to fret...now, you can catch all of the action and every kick here on Goal!