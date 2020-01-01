FKF Elections: Blow for federation as SDT stops the process

The tribunal states National Executive Members are not legible to vote after their terms ended

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has on Tuesday ruled Football Federation has no mandate to run the National Elections and asked the world football governing body, Fifa, to appoint a normalisation committee to ensure elections are held according to the law.

"This is the route that best commends itself to the Tribunal and accordingly this decision will be transmitted to Fifa with the request that it appoints a normalization committee of the Football Kenya Federation, whose mandate would include to run the daily affairs of FKF, to review the FKF Constitution 2017 and to organize and conduct the elections for FKF," read part of the ruling obtained by Goal.

"It is hoped that this proposition will commend itself to Fifa and that it will take immediate steps to appoint a normalization committee and advise FKF and the Tribunal of the identity of the persons recommended for such an appointment."

During his ruling, SDT chairman John Ohaga also made it clear the term of the current National Executive Council (NEC) members has already elapsed and they cannot be involved in the electoral process. Regarding the Electoral Board, Ohaga ruled it was constitutionally formed and results of the County elections held last weekend are legitimate.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the bodies established under the Electoral Code such as the Electoral Board and the Appeals Board remain validly in place and will await the appointment of a normalization committee before they can resume their work.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the term of office of the present FKF NEC is now at an end."

The FKF has also been ordered to review the requirements for candidates vying for the presidency, the vice presidency and NEC membership. The federation has been further directed to make the process open for anyone wishing to vie for the aforementioned positions.

Nick Mwendwa will continue serving as the FKF President until the next elections are done. However, he will serve with the normalisation committee which will be constituted if only Fifa agrees to the suggestion by the SDT.

The National Elections were scheduled for March 27.