Cole Palmer chose mediocrity over medals! Winners and losers as Nicolas Jackson's Wembley nightmare adds another bottle job to Chelsea's growing collection as Man City's mentality monsters reach another final

Jurgen Klopp called his title-winning Liverpool side 'Mentality Monsters' but surely Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side deserve the same label after bouncing back from Champions League heartache to reach the FA Cup final.

City's players were distraught after their shootout defeat to Real Madrid but despite being shown no mercy by the match schedulers, they picked themselves up for another huge occasion. It was far from pretty and for much of the semi-final they were out-played by Chelsea.

Yet they demonstrated their unique mentality once more by beating the Blues 1-0 with a late strike from Bernardo Silva, set up by the unbreakable Kevin De Bruyne. City's dreams of doing the double treble may be over but they can still do a domestic double.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were left to reflect on another hugely disappointing showing at Wembley, where they were unable to take their many chances, offering City a lifeline. Nicolas Jackson missed the clearest opportunities and Cole Palmer, Chelsea's best player in a truly chaotic and maddening campaign, was left with no silverware, watching on as his former City team-mates booked another date with destiny.

