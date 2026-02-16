+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town Overview

Andre Onana Grimsby Brentford

Man Utd fans enjoy Grimsby's Carabao Cup loss to Brentford

Manchester United supporters very much enjoyed Grimsby Town's downfall as the League Two side crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 5-0 against Brentford on Tuesday. Grimsby fans were on cloud nine only a couple of months ago after they dumped the Red Devils out of the competition following an epic penalty shootout win over the Premier League giants. Goalkeeper Andre Onana in particular had a nightmare outing and was later loaned out to Turkey.

Manchester UnitedGrimsby Town vs Brentford
Grimsby Town v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Second Round

Man Utd won't appeal Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby

Manchester United have refused the chance to force their way back into the Carabao Cup, despite evidence that Grimsby Town fielded a player who had registration issues in their second-round tie. The League Two side, who dumped United out in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, were found guilty of breaching EFL rules but escaped with nothing more than a fine.

Manchester UnitedTransfers
More
More

Standings

الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز crestالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
6Chelsea crestChelsea00000000
7Coventry City crestCoventry City00000000
8Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace00000000
More

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Brasile - Haiti: riscatto immediato per la Seleção
See more betting articles