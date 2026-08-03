Carabao Cup
Carabao Cup, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|アスレティック・クルブ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|アトレティコ・マドリー
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|バルセロナ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|セルタ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|アラベス
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
- The 2025 Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool, who claimed a 10th League Cup title last season, will be aiming to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time since they went on a stunning 4-year winning streak between 1981-84. Amazingly, Newcastle haven’t had a trophy triumph for 70 years, since winning the FA Cup in 1955.
Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.
You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.
In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.
StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.