According to the latest reports, Borussia Dortmund are poised to secure another convincing victory when they travel to Elversberg. The Schwarzgelben, fresh from their midweek trium

Borussia Dortmund may once again approach SV Elversberg in a bid to recruit another official following the departure of sporting director Ole Book. The Bundesliga club’s interest underlines the growing reputation of Elversberg’s back-room staff, and sources close to the situation suggest that talks could begin as early as next week. Dortmund’s scouts have been impressed by the 34-year-old’s analytical approach to talent identification and his ability to nurture young players, qualities that align closely with the Yellow-Blacks’ long-term strategy. For Elversberg, the potential loss would be significant, as the official in question has played a key role in helping the club secure promotion to the third tier and establish a sustainable structure off the pitch. However, the opportunity to join a Champions League outfit is expected to be difficult to resist, and club officials are already preparing contingency plans should the approach prove successful. Dortmund, meanwhile, is eager to mov