Another blockbuster! Tottenham accelerate their ambitious chase for a £65m 'best striker in the world' after nearly £240m spending spree

Tottenham have reportedly received the green light to pursue Galatasaray star Osimhen, according to CaughtOffside. The report suggests that Spurs are prepared to offer a package between £50m and £55m, though the Turkish giants are holding out for a fee closer to £65m.

Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block. Tottenham have been granted sporting approval to open formal negotiations, and the Nigerian international, billed as the 'best striker in the world' by his national team head coach Eric Chelle, is said to be open to joining Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

The north London club have already spent heavily this window, investing over £230m in new talent. Additions like Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke have arrived, but the hierarchy are eager to add further firepower before the deadline.







