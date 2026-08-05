Victor Osimhen offered to Atletico Madrid as Galatasaray striker targets Liga move

Galatasaray striker Osimhen has been offered to Atletico through intermediaries, as per Club Uria. The proposed transfer for the 27-year-old Nigerian international would cost in the region of €75 million. However, Los Rojiblancos have officially rejected the proposal to sign the forward.

The Spanish club currently lack the required cash flow to complete such a high-profile operation during the current transfer window. Furthermore, Atletico already have Julian Alvarez occupying that specific central role in the team. The Metropolitano hierarchy fully count on the Argentine and are not considering any potential sale, making Osimhen's arrival unnecessary.