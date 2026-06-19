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Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Dejan Kulusevski Ruud van Nistelrooy Fernando Torres

Torres or Van Nistelrooy: Will Kulusevski star for Spurs again?

Dejan Kulusevski has spent more than 12 months stuck on the sidelines at Tottenham, with Danny Murphy telling GOAL that the Swedish forward could end up heading down paths previously trodden by Fernando Torres and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Everyone connected with Spurs hope that the latter of those two Premier League legends will be emulated, with the 2026-27 campaign delivering a clean slate for all concerned.

D. KulusevskiExclusive
Premier League trophy Arsenal Manchester City United

EPL fixtures 26-27: Opened weekend, final day & derby dates

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

Premier LeagueArsenal
Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Tottenham confirm £52m Van Hecke transfer

Tottenham have officially confirmed the acquisition of Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth a reported £52 million ($69m). The talented centre-back becomes the third major arrival of the summer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the free transfer captures of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

TransfersJ. van Hecke
Ibrahima Konate Real Madrid GFX

Konate to Madrid could quickly go wrong after dire season

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionReal Madrid
Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Milan eye Dortmund legend for Amorim project after Spurs talks fall through

AC Milan have reportedly identified former Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl as a primary candidate to lead their sporting revolution under new manager Ruben Amorim. Following a disappointing campaign that saw the Rossoneri part ways with their previous sporting leadership, the club is moving quickly to finalise a boardroom structure that aligns with Amorim's modern tactical vision.

AC MilanR. Amorim
FBL-KSA-SHABAB-NASSR

Spurs defender compared to Ronaldo as Bayern move tipped

Tottenham prodigy Luka Vuskovic has seen his stock rise significantly following a standout loan spell in Hamburg. The teenage defender is now being backed to reach the very top of the game, with a former Bundesliga manager making a bold comparison to one of football’s greatest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo.

C. RonaldoL. Vuskovic
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
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Betting spotlight

Brazil vs Haiti Predictions: Selecao to bounce back strongly
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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.