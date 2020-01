Premier League 2019-20 completed transfers: Minamino & all new January signings

Goal brings you everything you need to know about comings and goings across the Premier League

The 2019-20 Premier League kicked off in early August, and the summer was filled with several exciting transfers.

Eden Hazard completed a big-money move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, while have brought in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and broke their transfer record for Rodri.

Goal is on hand to bring you all the comings and goings across the Premier League.

Article continues below

Jump to...

1. Arsenal

2. Aston Villa

3. Bournemouth

4. Brighton

5. Burnley

6. Chelsea

7. Crystal Palace

8. Everton

9. Leicester City

10. Liverpool

11. Man City

12. Manchester United

13. Newcastle United

14. Norwich

15. Sheffield United

16. Southampton

17. Tottenham

18. Watford

19. West Ham

20. Wolves

Arsenal summer signings:

Arsenal summer departures:

Arsenal contracts expiring:

Aston Villa January signings: Danny Drinkwater ( , loan) Aston Villa January departures: Andre Green (Charlton, loan)

Aston Villa summer signings:

Aston Villa summer departures:

Gary Gardner (Birmingham)

Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge)

Matija Sarkic ( , loan)

Micah Richards (released)

Alan Hutton (released)

Glenn Whelan (Hearts)

Mark Bunn (released)

Ritchie De Laet (released)

Tommy Elphick ( )

Mile Jedinak (released)

Harry McKirdy (Carlisle)

Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest)

Ross McCormack (released)

Scott Hogan ( , loan)

Birkir Bjarnason (released)

James Bree (Luton Town, loan)

Callum O'Hare (Coventry, loan)

Aston Villa contracts expiring:

Jonathan Kodjia

James Chester

Ahmed Elmohamady

Birkir Bjarnason

Keinan Davis

Aaron Tshibola

Andre Green

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

Return to top

Bournemouth

Bournemouth summer signings:

Lloyd Kelly ( )

Jack Stacey (Luton Town)

Phillip Billing (Huddersfield)

Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge)

Harry Wilson (Liverpool, loan)

Bournemouth summer departures:

March Pugh (released)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Connor Mahoney ( )

Emerson Hyndman ( )

Mikael Ndjoli (Gillingham, loan)

Lys Mousset ( )

Marc Pugh ( )

Harry Arter ( , loan)

Sam Surridge (Swansea, loan)

Kyle Taylor (Forest Green, loan)

Asmir Begovic (Qarabag, loan)

Nnamdi Ofoborh (Wycombe, loan)

Bournemouth contracts expiring:

Ryan Fraser

Jordon Ibe

Charlie Daniels

Simon Francis

Andrew Surman

Artur Boruc

Brighton summer signings:

Brighton summer departures:

Matt Clarke (Derby, loan)

Bruno (retired)

Alexis MacAllister (Boca Juniors, loan)

Ben White (Leeds, loan)

Will Collar ( Academical)

Ales Mateju (Brescia Calcio)

Anthony Knockaert (Fulham, loan)

Christian Walton (Blackburn, loan)

Jayson Molumby (Millwall, loan)

Percy Tau (Club Brugge, loan)

Markus Suttner (Dusseldorf)

Tomer Hemed (Charlton Athletic)

Beram Kayal (Charlton Athletic)

Florin Andone ( , loan)

Max Sanders (AFC Wimbledon, loan)

George Cox (Fortuna Sittard, loan)

Brighton contracts expiring:

Gaetan Bong

Glenn Murray

Leon Balogun

Burnley

Burnley January departures:

Anthony Glennon (Grimsby, loan)

Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan)

Christian N'Guessan (Oldham, loan)

Burnley summer signings:

Joel Senior (Curzon Ashton)

Erik Pieters (Stoke City)

Jay Rodriguez ( )

Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds)

Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea)

Burnley summer departures:

Tom Heaton (Aston Villa)

Stephen Ward (Stoke City)

Jon Walters (retiring)

Anders Lindegaard (released)

Peter Crouch (released)

Mark Howarth (released)

Nahki Wells (QPR, loan)

Steven Defour (Royal Antwerp)

Burnley contracts expiring:

Phil Bardsley

Aaron Lennon

Jeff Hendrick

Robbie Brady

Joe Hart

Ashley Westwood

Adam Legzdins

Chelsea Chelsea January departures: Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa, loan)

Chelsea summer signings:

Chelsea summer departures:

Chelsea contracts expiring:

Willy Caballero

Olivier Giroud

Willian

Pedro

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace summer signings:

Crystal Palace summer departures:

Jason Puncheon (released)

Julian Speroni (released)

Bakary Sako (released)

Ollie O'Dwyer (Aldershot)

Joseph Hungbo (released)

Tyler Brown (released)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd)

Levi Lumeka (Varzim)

Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor, loan)

Pape Souare (Troyes)

Ryan Inniss (Newport County)

Crystal Palace contracts expiring:

Scott Dann

Everton January departures:

Callum Connolly (Fleetwood, loan)

Kieran Dowell ( , loan)

Everton summer signings:

Everton summer departures:

Idrissa Gueye (PSG)

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig)

Jonjoe Kenny ( , loan)

Ashley Williams (released)

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United)

Tyias Browning (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Nikola Vlasic ( )

Jack Kiersey (Walsall)

Sandro Ramirez ( , loan)

Brendan Galloway (Luton Town)

Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United)

Harry Charsley (released)

Boris Mathis (released)

Mateusz Hewelt (released)

Shayne Lavery (released)

Danny Bramall (released)

Joe Hilton (released)

Chris Renshaw (released)

Kieran Dowell ( , loan)

Joao Virginia (Reading, loan)

Luke Garbutt (Ipswich Town, loan)

Josh Bowler ( , loan)

Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion, loan)

James McCarthy (Crystal Palace)

Matthew Pennington (Hull City, loan)

Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United, loan)

Henry Onyekuru ( )

Callum Connolly (Lincoln, loan)

Everton contracts expiring:

Maarten Stekelenburg

Leicester City summer signings:

Leicester City summer departures:

Danny Simpson (released)

Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington)

Daniel Iversen ( , loan)

Shinji Okazaki (Malaga)

Ryan Loft (Carlisle, loan)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Layton Ndukwu (Southend, loan)

Callum Elder (Hull City)

Islam Slimani (Monaco, loan)

Andy King ( , loan)

Sam Hughes (Salford, loan)

Leicester City contracts expiring:

Nampalys Mendy

Eldin Jakupovic

Liverpool summer signings:

Liverpool summer departures:

Liverpool contracts expiring:

Adam Lallana

Nathaniel Clyne

Man City

Manchester City January departures:

Lukas Nmecha ( , loan)

Patrick Roberts (Middlesbrough, loan)

Manchester City summer signings:

Manchester City summer departures:

Manchester City contracts expiring:

David Silva

Fernandinho

Claudio Bravo

Manchester United

Manchester United January departures:

Ethan Hamilton (Man Utd, loan)

Manchester United summer signings:

Manchester United summer departures:

Ander Herrera (Paris Saint-Germain)

Antonio Valencia (released)

Matty Willock (Gillingham)

Regan Poole (MK Dons)

James Wilson (released)

Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham)

Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion, loan)

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter)

Matteo Darmian (Parma)

Alexis Sanchez ( , loan)

Chris Smalling (Roma, loan)

Ethan Hamilton (Southend, loan)

Joel Pereira (Hearts)

George Tanner (Morecambe, loan)

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Tranmere, loan)

Lee O'Connor (Celtic)

Manchester United contracts expiring:

Nemanja Matic

Eric Bailly

Ashley Young

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Lee Grant

Newcastle United summer signings:

Joelinton (Hoffenheim)

Kyle Scott (Chelsea)

Jake Turner ( Wanderers)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice)

Jetro Willems ( , loan)

Emil Krafth ( )

Andy Carroll (Free)

Newcastle United summer departures:

Mohamed Diame (released)

Cal Roberts (Released)

Josef Yarney (Released)

Tyrique Bartlett (Released)

Ayoze Perez (Leicester)

Joselu ( )

Jacob Murphy ( , loan)

Rolando Aarons (Wycombe, loan)

Elias Sorensen (Carlisle, loan)

Kelland Watts (Stevenage, loan)

Newcastle United contracts expiring:

Return to top

Norwich

summer signings:

Sam Byram (West Ham)

Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, loan)

Josip Drmic ( )

Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle)

Ralf Fahrmann (Schalke, loan)

Rob Nizet ( )

Archie Mair ( )

Rocky Bushiri (K.V. Oostende)

Charlie Gilmour (Arsenal)

Daniel Adshead (Rochdale)

Ibrahim Amadou ( , loan)

Norwich City summer departures:

Ivo Pinto ( , free)

Carlton Morris (Rotherham United, loan)

Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town, loan)

Josh Coley (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Marcel Franke ( 96)

Sean Raggett (Portsmouth, loan)

Louis Thompson (Shrewsbury, loan)

Tristan Abrahams (Newport County)

Norwich City contracts expiring:

Yanic Wildschut

Matt Jarvis

Sheffield United

Sheffield United January signings:

Jack Rodwell (Unattached)

Sheffield United summer signings:

Oli McBurnie ( )

Luke Freeman (QPR)

Phil Jagielka (Everton)

Callum Robinson ( )

Ravel Morrison (Unattached)

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth)

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest)

Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan)

Muhamed Besic (Everton, loan)

Michael Verrips (Free)

Sheffield United summer departures:

Paul Coutts (released)

Martin Crainie (released)

Conor Washington (released)

Daniel Lafferty (released)

Caolan Lavery (Walsall)

Jake Eastwood (Scunthorpe)

Tyler Smith (Bristol Rovers)

Oliver Greaves (Barrow AFC, loan)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Rochdale, loan)

Nathan Thomas (Carlisle, loan)

Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town)

Mark Duffy (Stoke, loan)

Samir Carruthers (Cambridge)

Thomas O'Connor (Gilligan, loan)

Jake Wright (Bolton, loan)

Sheffield United contracts expiring:

Richard Stearman

Kieron Freeman

Leon Clarke

John Lundstram

Mark Duffy

Ricky Holmes

Southampton

Southampton summer signings:

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)

Danny Ings (Liverpool)

Che Adams ( )

Southampton summer departures:

Steven Davis (Rangers, free)

Matt Targett (Aston Villa)

Alfie Jones (Gillingham, loan)

Jack Rose (Walsall, loan)

Kingsley Latham (Havant and Waterlooville, loan)

Alex Cull (Totton, loan)

Sam Gallagher ( )

Jordy Clasie (AZ)

Regan Slater (Scunthorpe, loan)

Josh Sims ( , loan)

Charlie Austin (West Brom)

Harrison Reed (Fulham, loan)

Jake Hesketh (Lincoln, loan)

Guido Carrillo ( , loan)

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic, loan)

Fraser Forster (Celtic, loan)

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray, loan)

Southampton contracts expiring:

Shane Long

Maya Yoshida

Tottenham summer signings:

Tottenham summer departures:

Michael Vorm (Released)

Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham)

Dylan Duncan (Released)

Charlie Freeman (Released)

Tom Glover (Released)

Jamie Reynolds (Released)

Luke Amos (QPR, loan)

Jack Clarke (Leeds, loan)

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Stoke City, loan)

Joshua Onomah (Fulham)

Fernando Llorente (Napoli)

Anthony Georgiou (Ipswich, loan)

George Marsh (Leyton Orient, loan)

Kazaiah Sterling (Doncaster, loan)

Tottenham contracts expiring:

Christian Eriksen

Jan Vertonghen

Watford

Watford summer signings:

Craig Dawson (West Brom)

Bayli Spencer-Adams (Arsenal)

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City)

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)

Watford summer departures:

Miguel Britos (released)

Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege)

Tommie Hoban (released)

Michael Folivi (Wimbledon)

Jerome Sinclair (Venlo, loan)

Marc Navarro (Leganes, loan)

Ben Wilmot (Swansea, loan)

Ken Sema ( , loan)

Adalberto Penaranda (KAS Eupen, loan)

Ken Sema (Udinese, loan)

Watford contracts expiring:

Heurelho Gomes

Daryl Janmaat

Ben Foster

Jose Holebas

Adrian Mariappa

West Ham

West Ham summer signings:

West Ham summer departures:

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz)

Samir Nasri (Anderlecht)

Andy Carroll (released)

Adrian (Liverpool)

Toni Martinez (released)

Moses Makasi (released)

Lucas Perez (Alaves)

Noha Sylvestre (released)

Vashon Neufville (released)

Josh Pask (released)

Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon, loan)

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG)

Sam Byram (Norwich City)

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo)

Jordan Hugill (QPR, loan)

Reece Nelson ( )

Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, loan)

Grady Diangana (West Brom, loan)

Javier Hernandez (Sevilla)

Aji Alese (Accrington, loan)

Oladapo Afolayan (Mansfield, loan)

West Ham contracts expiring:

Pablo Zabaleta

Carlos Sanchez

Wolves

Wolves January departures:

Elliot Watt (Carlisle, loan)

Wolves summer signings:

Wolves summer departures:

Joe Mason (MK Dons)

Kevin Berkoe (Oxford United)

Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury)

Kortney Hause (Aston Villa)

Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury, loan)

Helder Costa ( , loan)

Ben Goodliffe (released)

Carlos Heredia (released)

Aaron Hayden (released)

Diego Lattie (released)

Enzo Sauvage (released)

Christian Herc ( , loan)

Pedro Goncalves (FC Famalicao)

Joao Dias (FC Famalicao)

Ryan Leak (Burgos)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan)

Jack Ruddy (Ross County)

Rafa Mir (Nottingham Forest, loan)

Will Norris (Ipswich, loan)

Renat Dadashov (Pacos de Ferreira, loan)

Bright Enobakhare (Wigan, loan)

Connor Johnson (Kilmarnock, loan)

Wolves contracts expiring: