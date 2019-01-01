Liverpool youngster Wilson completes loan move to Bournemouth

The 22-year-old will get a chance to impress in the Premier League after a strong loan spell with Derby County last season

winger Harry Wilson has completed a season-long loan move to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have paid a £2.5 million loan fee for Wilson, with another £500,000 due in bonuses depending on performance. The Cherries, however, will not have the option to purchase the international at the end of the loan.

The 22-year-old impressed in a loan stint with in the Championship last term, and will now have an opportunity to show what he can do in the Premier League.

Wilson turned in several strong performances for Liverpool in the pre-season, making six appearances and scoring against and .

Although Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by Wilson's form, the Reds are unable to guarantee the winger extensive playing time in 2019-20.

And so the decision was taken to send Wilson on loan, though club sources tell Goal that the Welshman is still very much in Liverpool's long-term plans.

"It's great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can't wait to meet all the staff and the lads,” Wilson told afcbTV.

“When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted. I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

“With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot.”

Wilson was subject to plenty of interest after his breakout campaign with Derby last term, in which he scored 15 goals in 40 Championship appearances.

Newcastle and were among the clubs to enquire over Wilson, but Liverpool have determined that Bournemouth is the right place for Wilson to continue his development.

The two clubs have an excellent working relationship and Liverpool view Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as an excellent developer of talent.

Wilson's international team-mate David Brooks is set to miss three months with an ankle injury, which could open up more playing time at the beginning of the season.

Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign on Friday against , while Bournemouth face another promoted side, , in their opener on Saturday.