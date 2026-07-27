Alejandro Garnacho aims subtle parting shot at Chelsea after sealing Aston Villa transfer

Garnacho has joined Aston Villa on an initial season-long loan from Chelsea, with the deal reportedly including an option to make the move permanent for around £42.5 million next summer.

The Argentina international said the opportunity to play Champions League football was a major reason behind his decision, and his comments could be viewed as a subtle dig at Chelsea, who will not feature in any European club competition this season after finishing 10th in the Premier League last term.

Garnacho is hoping the move to Villa Park will revive his career after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, where he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.